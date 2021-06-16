Soccer-loving student picks college, will decide on a major

Soccer. It all comes back to soccer.

Ask Elliott Janway about his activities at Wylie East, and the first to come to mind is the sport known as the “beautiful game.” The Wylie East senior played center-middle field for the Raiders soccer team. His efforts on the field earned him District 10-5A MVP.

Elliott played club soccer up until his junior year, when he decided to focus on school and high school soccer.

He has been playing soccer since he was 5-years-old. Born in Dallas, Elliott, 18, has lived in Wylie for 12 years.

“Probably the relationships that you made with team­mates,” he said, reflecting on what he enjoyed most about soccer. “You like winning and stuff, but at the end of the day, it’s the relationships that you made with friends that you re­member.”

By Don Munsch