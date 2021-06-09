Legislative session comes to a close

The 87th Texas Legislative session ended May 31 after Texas Democrats staged a walkout that dissolved the quorum needed for a vote, killing Senate Bill 7, known as the Election Integrity Protection Act.
If passed, the bill would have set uniform early voting hours, empower partisan poll watchers, impose criminal penalties on voting officials who break the rules, ban 24-hour and drive-through voting, penalize election officials who send mail-in ballot applications to individuals who do not request them and requires personal information from individuals assisting voters in preparing a mail-in ballot.
While Texas Republicans argued that the bill is needed to secure elections, the state’s Democratic Party said the bill targets people of color and criticized it as voter suppression.
In response to the walkout, Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to veto Article 10 of the state budget, which funds lawmakers’ and their staff’s pay.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]