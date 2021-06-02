Wylie East graduates 424

Wylie East High School’s top graduat­ing seniors used a metaphor of students being the author of their own stories, or lives, in their speeches to the class of 2021 Friday, May 28, at Wylie Stadium.

East Principal Tiffany Doolan gave welcome remarks at the graduation.

“Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to reflect on just how much we have accomplished together this year,” she said. “As most of you know, this was my first year as the principal at Wylie East. When I was selected, I was fairly new to the campus and not entirely sure what to expect, so I have been extremely grateful for this senior class. Each of you have shown me what it truly means to be a Raider. You have inspired me, and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you.”

East valedictorian Taryn Teggatz told her classmates they still have a life waiting for them that is yet to be written, regard­less of where their journey takes them.

“This ceremony closes the page of our high school account, but it also turns the page to a new chapter in our lives that is hopefully rife with fortune and accom­plishment,” she said. “All the friends we made along the way may or may not stay in touch, but we still share those fond memories all the same.”

Teggatz touched upon the pandemic in her speech, noting how it affected people and how it has helped students learn resil­iency as they worked their way through it.

Earlier in her speech, on a more person­al note, she said she has experienced self-doubt in the last four years.

“Shocker – I’m human, too,” she said.

By Don Munsch