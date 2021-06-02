Little Free Libraries promote literacy for children

Throughout the U.S., little box-like structures are pop­ping up in neighborhoods, parks and school – anywhere people gather – to offer free reading material.

For many, those little boxes packed with books hold the key to promoting literacy for children and adults who other­wise may not have access to a library.

Little Free Library is a non­profit organization based in Hudson, Wisc. that aims to expand book access through a network of volunteer-led little libraries. The first library was built in 2009, but today there are more than 100,000 regis­tered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries.

Little Free Libraries are book-sharing boxes residents build and set them up outside their home or business that allows community members to take books to read or to do­nate. The owner can register the library online, becoming the library’s steward, and will be given a charter number and plaque to attach to the box.

Individuals can create their own design, download plans online or purchase kits that come with instructions and all the materials needed for con­struction. After it is built, the next step is to register it and fill it with books.

For the full story, see the June 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]