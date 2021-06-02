Council examines infrastructure in East Wylie

Wylie city leaders are mull­ing over a bond election to improve needs around town, including infrastructure, with a citizen bond committee re­cently approving a list of sug­gestions for the city council to consider.

On May 25, at its second meeting of the month, the council had a work session on identifying infrastructure needs in East Wylie.

Mayor Matthew Porter said there are older sections of town that need to be considered for both bond projects and fund balance money.

“The bond committee did talk about some kind of a lump of money for street and alley repairs, kind of city wide,” City Manager Chris Holsted said.

In the past the city identified a lump of money to be used for repairs, especially for sidewalk improvements, he said. Some of the roads on the east side of Highway 78 are largely asphalt and are on a more frequent maintenance rotation than some of the concrete streets.

“We try to do a few of those streets each year in our asphalt budget,” Holsted said.

For the full story, see the June 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]