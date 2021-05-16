No COVID related deaths, 99 new Collin County cases reported for weekend

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for May 15 & 16.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 74,720 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 644 active cases and a total of 90,240 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 831 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 76 are hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as Friday.

Since Friday, hospitalizations show a decrease of 124 cases throughout the state at 2,199 of which 459 cases, a decrease of 20 cases, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]