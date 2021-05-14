Wylie forces game three in regional quarterfinals

For the second weekend in a row, the Wylie Pirates softball team faced a must-win game two.

Much like the series victory over Lake Ridge, Wylie was able to get it done and force a game three against Rockwall in the UIL 6A Region II quarterfinals. This time, it was Averie Gunther getting it done for the Pirates.

After getting outdueled by Rockwall’s Ainsley Pemberton in game one’s loss on Thursday night, Gunther responded in game two back at home. She pitched a two-hit shutout and hit a key two-run home run to give Wylie the 3-0 win on Friday night. Gunther also struck out six in the game.

Game two followed a 6-1 loss the night before in which the Pirates struck out 12 times. They only managed two hits in game two, but Wylie found ways to make contact and make plays happen, scoring their first run off an error by the Lady Jackets defense.

Game three is set for Saturday afternoon at Community High School. First pitch for the rubber match is scheduled for 1 p.m.