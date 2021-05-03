Monday, 3 May, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Again, no COVID related deaths reported for Collin County today, Monday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

7 hours ago

The Wylie News
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 11 p.m. CST for 33 counties in Central and North Texas, including Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson and Hunt. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email