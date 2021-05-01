Williams wins Place 4 on Wylie city council

Election results have just been reported for today’s local elections.

In the only contested Wylie city council race, Scott Williams earned 50.65% of votes to defeat Mary Harris (38.52%) and Raymond Perry (10.83%) for Place 4.

Collin College trustee election saw all three incumbents defeat challengers.

Jim Orr received 54.04% of votes to defeat Helen Chang for Place 7.

Bob Collins received 53,69% of votes to defeat Misty Irby for Place 8.

Andy Hardin received 64.29% of votes to defeat Jacoby Stewart, Sr. for Place 9.

Note: These results are not official until the voting tallies are canvassed by each jurisdiction.

We will have the full story in the next edition of The Wylie News,

From staff reports • [email protected]