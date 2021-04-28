Residents show support for Diversity and Inclusion program

Aiden Klutts said he heard racist and homophobic com­ments from some students when he attended Wylie East High School in person before the pan­demic.

“Just no consideration – no consideration – for the well-be­ing of their fellow classmates,” he said, characterizing those students’ comments.

He made his remarks during the public forum at the April 19 Wylie ISD board meeting in which he stated he supported the district’s new Diversity and Inclusion program, which has come under attack by some resi­dents in the community.

“Wylie ISD has been my source of education my entire life, and the possibility that helpful resources provided by the district to help its students could be taken away due to in­tolerance and bigotry makes me sick,” he said.

He said he hoped educators would listen to him and oth­ers who support D&I because he thought it can help ensure a healthy, successful and produc­tive environment for all stu­dents. His comment generated ample applause.

Other residents sounded off about Wylie ISD’s Diversity and Inclusion program at the meeting.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]