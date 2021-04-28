Residents show support for Diversity and Inclusion program

Aiden Klutts said he heard racist and homophobic comments from some students when he attended Wylie East High School in person before the pandemic.
“Just no consideration – no consideration – for the well-being of their fellow classmates,” he said, characterizing those students’ comments.
He made his remarks during the public forum at the April 19 Wylie ISD board meeting in which he stated he supported the district’s new Diversity and Inclusion program, which has come under attack by some residents in the community.
“Wylie ISD has been my source of education my entire life, and the possibility that helpful resources provided by the district to help its students could be taken away due to intolerance and bigotry makes me sick,” he said.
He said he hoped educators would listen to him and others who support D&I because he thought it can help ensure a healthy, successful and productive environment for all students. His comment generated ample applause.
Other residents sounded off about Wylie ISD’s Diversity and Inclusion program at the meeting.
For the full story, see the April 28 issue or subscribe online.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]