Fire chief discusses 2020 annual report

The pandemic affected almost all as­pects of life in 2020.

Fire departments had to adapt as much as any person or institution.

Wylie Fire Chief Brandon Blythe dis­cussed the 2020 annual report at the April 13 city council meeting, including how the department dealt with COVID-19, as it emerged early in the year.

Councilmembers learned a wide range of information from the report, such as how many calls the fire department han­dled and other department-related activi­ties that transpired during the year.

Blythe said the department early on ordered personal protective equipment and ensured local health care providers in the community possessed some PPE and didn’t run out.

Another highlight of the busy year was the opening of the public safety building in November, Blythe said.

Call volume decreased in 2020 – down by 1%, which was the first drop in several years – and that was directly attributable to COVID-19, Blythe said. Pub­lic relations activities were cut back, too.

But the department was still busy with 5,953 calls; broken down, that is a call every 88 minutes. The department was able to decrease response times, Blythe said.

For the full story, see the April 28 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]