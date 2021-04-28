Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
Fire chief discusses 2020 annual report

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Delta, Hopkins and Lamar. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday morning * Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches will be possible. The heaviest rain will likely fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Multi-inch rainfall totals over a short time period could result in flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.* AFFECTED AREAS: MONTAGUE ... COOKE ... GRAYSON ... FANNIN ... LAMAR ... YOUNG ... JACK ... WISE ... DENTON ... COLLIN ... HUNT ... DELTA ... HOPKINS ... STEPHENS ... PALO PINTO ... PARKER ... TARRANT ... DALLAS ... ROCKWALL ... See MoreSee Less
