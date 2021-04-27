Judging begins in art contest

Virtual submissions are now in and people may start casting their votes for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition featuring original artwork from 60 young artists across Texas’ 3rd Congressional District. Pictured is “Awake From an Ignorant Slumber” from Zoya Makkar.

“The creativity and talent exhibited by these high school artists is very inspirational,” said Congressman Van Taylor, who represents the 3rd District, in a news release. “During a time when our nation is facing many challenges, art is a wonderful medium to connect us all and remind everyone there is still beauty even in the midst of difficulties. I invite our residents of Texas’ Third Congressional District to help select the 2021 People’s Choice Award by voting online through May 4th.”

First, second, and third place winners will be announced in the coming weeks, as will the “People’s Choice Award” chosen by 3rd District residents.

From now until 5 p.m. May 4, all 3rd District residents can view entries on Taylor’s website and vote for their favorite. The artist whose work receives the highest number of online votes will receive this year’s “People’s Choice Award.”

Those interested in voting should visit Congressman Taylor’s website – https://vantaylor.house.gov/programs/art-competition-gallery.htm – to view the Online Art Exhibition and cast their vote. Only one vote per constituent will be counted.

From Staff Reports [email protected]