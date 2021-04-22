State reports one COVID related death, 11 new Collin County cases today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 22.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed one death and 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 73,450 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 876 active cases and a total of 88,050 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 812 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 80 are hospitalized with COVID-19, four more than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show an increase of 48 cases throughout the state at 2,935 of which 535 cases, 5 less than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

