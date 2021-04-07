Community superintendent a finalist for Houston area school chief job

Community ISD Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens has been named the sole finalist for the superintendent job at Lamar Consolidated Independent School District in Rosenberg, a suburb of Houston. The LCISD board made the announcement at its special meeting Tuesday. In compliance with state law, the LCISD board must wait a minimum of 21 days before officially appointing the sole finalist as their next superintendent.

LCISD is a district with an enrollment of more than 37,000 students, according to district data. It has five high schools. The district’s current superintendent, Thomas Randle, has led the district since 2001.

The Community ISD board stated in a news release that it is “incredibly grateful to Dr. Nivens and his family for their dedication to and passion for Community ISD. In his almost six years here, Dr. Nivens has helped us transform Brave Nation into a destination district. The 2019 Region 10 Superintendent of the Year led Community ISD from a ‘D’ Rating when he arrived in 2015 to our current ‘A’ Rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), and grew our dual credit program from a small collection of classes to a robust offering that allows students to earn an associates degree while still in high school.

“Dr. Nivens also led the charge in passing our 2017 bond, which brought the addition of a state-of-the-art Community High School, the renovation of the former CHS into the new Leland Edge Middle School, the construction of a professional development center, an additional wing to NeSmith Elementary School, the renovation of our baseball and softball complex, and the planned addition of a third elementary school in Josephine. Under his leadership, Community ISD has established a plan to thrive through the growth we’re expecting over the next decade.”

The board described Nivens as a “passionate leader, dedicated educator, and firm believer in kindness. We will sorely miss his larger-than-life smile, his obvious heart for people, and his advocacy for Brave Nation. As a group, it has been our honor and privilege to serve on the Community ISD School Board during Dr. Nivens’ tenure as Superintendent.”

The board said it plans to do a methodical, nationwide search for a superintendent and that parents can “have confidence that CISD will continue to thrive.”

From Staff Reports [email protected]