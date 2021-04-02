Wylie East soccer team forfeits playoff game

Wylie East’s girls soccer team will not play in a Regional Quarterfinals match against Frisco Memorial Friday, April 2, because it was forced to forfeit a playoff game earlier this week.

Wylie ISD said in a news release that because of an “inadvertent violation” of the UIL’s No Pass, No Play policy, the Wylie East Lady Raiders soccer team had to forfeit the Area Round win over Carrollton R. L. Turner.

“As a result of the forfeit, the team will not be allowed to continue playing in the UIL state playoffs,” the release stated. “Coach (Kody) Christensen has met with the team and they are heartbroken, but we understand it is the rule.”

The Lady Raiders finish their season with a record of 21-2-1. The News contacted Christensen for a comment but has yet to hear from him.

