Trustees hear complaints about diversity program

Wylie ISD began a Diversi­ty and Inclusion program this school year, but it is now re­ceiving blowback from some parents.

Several people appeared at Wylie ISD’s board meeting on March 22 to criticize the dis­trict’s new Diversity and Inclu­sion program and curriculum issues. One parent complained about COVID-19 restrictions that are still in place in the dis­trict despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order.

The speakers used the public forum portion of the meeting to air their grievances. Board members and district officials are restricted from responding to speakers about items not list­ed on the agenda, but can put resident concerns on an upcom­ing agenda.

In response to the comments, the district issued a statement March 25, explaining officials are “gratified at the outpouring of support from our community for the Diversity and Inclusion Program,” explaining it was cre­ated with “community input and that the board listens carefully and thoughtfully when citizens raise questions or concerns and make changes where appropri­ate.” The statement added that the Diversity and Inclusion Pro­gram is designed to ensure that the district is “creating an envi­ronment where every one of our students, staff, and faculty can learn, grow, and thrive. It is part of a continuous improvement process and is not designed to change our culture but rather make sure it is more inclusive and everyone can benefit from the Wylie Way.”

D&I began this year as a non-curriculum program de­signed to create unity and ensure people of all backgrounds are heard and valued, the News pre­viously reported.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]