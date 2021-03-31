Wednesday, 31 March, 2021
April 15 is deadline for property tax renditions

The Wylie News

6 hours ago

The Wylie News
TXDOT IS CONDUCTING SIGNAL LIGHT MAINTENANCE AT HWY 78/ EUBANKS. LIGHTS FLASHING RED IN ALL DIRECTIONS. EXPECT DELAYS. ... See MoreSee Less
The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News
Signal light work on N. Hwy 78 is completed. ... See MoreSee Less
The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News
TXDOT is on scene conducting signal maintenance at N.State Hwy 78 and Spring Creek Pkwy. Lights are flashing red in all directions. Expect delays. ... See MoreSee Less
