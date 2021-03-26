Man arrested after home invasion

A Garland man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals after he allegedly attacked a Wylie homeowner early Friday in a home invasion.

Thong Pham, 53, was taken into custody, Wylie police said in a news release. The homeowner and the dog attacked in the invasion are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a call shortly before 12:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Canyon Creek Road from a woman who said her husband and dog had been stabbed. Police found a 38-year-old male and a Labrador suffering multiple cuts and stab wounds when the officer arrived.

The homeower said he was awakened after hearing his dog barking. He went to investigate and found a man in his home and a fight ensued, with the burglar retrieving a knife and cutting the homeowner and dog; the dog tried to aid the homeowner during the struggle.

Pham fled from the home but police found him hiding along a creek.

