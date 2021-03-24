Ministry serves community

First Baptist Wylie lead pastor Kris Segrest said his church never intended to take on a certain mission it did in the last year, but it has opened up a new way of outreach for the community.
The church has served more than 220,000 meals to the community since the pandemic hit one year ago. The virus forced a temporary lockdown and shut down schools and businesses in the early going, but over the long term, it caused multiple problems for families, who struggled paying for rent and basic necessities.
“We don’t look to cease anytime soon,” Segrest said. “In fact, we are really starting to try to figure out how to expand it. It’s really and truly one of those things that the Lord opened the door for us because we never intended as a church primarily to be in the quote-unquote food business.”
By Don Munsch • [email protected]