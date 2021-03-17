Council gives direction for bond committee

The Wylie City Council on March 9 gave direction to city staff for parameters for a Citi­zens Bond Advisory Commit­tee, which will devise recom­mendations on a bond package for city improvements.

An ordinance will be consid­ered at the next council meet­ing, to be held March 22.

At a February 2020 work session, councilmembers dis­cussed the makeup of a citizens bond advisory committee. Each councilmember would appoint two representatives and the committee would be formed after the May 2020 election, but because of the pandemic, the election was subsequently moved to November 2020.

The committee would need to be formed at the next council meeting in March – when coun­cilmembers would recommend people to appoint on the com­mittee – to allow sufficient time for council and bond committee develop a list of projects for a November bond election, May­or Matthew Porter said. One of the projects being examined is an aquatics center to be con­structed near City Hall.

For the full story, see the Mar. 17 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]