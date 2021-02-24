State reports three COVID related deaths, 124 new Collin County cases today, Tuesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Feb 23.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed three deaths and 124 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 69,011 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 1,185 active cases and a total of 67,826 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 697 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 265 are hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than yesterday.

An increase of 50 in hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 7,014 of which 1,813 cases, 22 higher than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]