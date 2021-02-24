Emergency declaration extended

The Wylie City Council in an emergency meeting Feb. 20 approved Mayor Matthew Porter’s Declaration of Local Disaster for Winter Weather Emergency because of the effects of the winter storm that hit the city last week.
Council approval, in a 7-0 vote, allowed the continuation of the declaration for 30 days and allowed the mayor to terminate the disaster declaration.
Porter declared the disaster on Feb. 13 and it expired after seven days. The extension would give the city flexibility around purchasing, any damages found as repairs are being done and whether damages that have been found will require more time that originally estimated.
Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester said the city has released a survey in which residents are being asked about damages done to their homes or businesses.
Porter thanked the city employees for their hard work and dedication as well as city partners, businesses and churches for their roles during the winter storm. Councilmember Tim Wallis lauded city staffers – police, fire, parks and recreation, road and water crews – for going “above and beyond” during the crisis and then do it in a way that shows Wylie’s spirit. He also gave props to residents.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]