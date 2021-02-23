Council to hold hearing for townhome development

The Wylie City Council will hold a public hearing at its 6 p.m. meeting Feb. 23 for consideration of a change of zoning from Agricultural District to Townhouse District, to allow for single family attached residential development on 1.83 acres, generally located at the southwest corner of Brown Street and W.A. Allen Boulevard.

The council also will have a work session on the North Texas Council of Governments’ draft plan of the downtown study. The study is two years in the making, involving parking, pedestrian movement and signage, among other issues, officials with the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association said.

From Staff Reports [email protected]