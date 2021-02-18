Council to have emergency meeting



The Wylie City Council will have an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday to consider an emergency order regarding the effects of the winter storm.

Councilmembers will consider an ordinance extending the Mayor’s

Declaration of Local Disaster for Winter Weather Emergency because of the severe winter storm and that it can extend for 30 days. The ordinance also includes a provision to allow Mayor Matthew Porter to terminate the Disaster Declaration and provide an effective date. Porter’s initial disaster declaration was made on Feb. 13.

