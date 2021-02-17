Gala postponed to Feb. 27

The winter storm has forced the postponement of the 18th annual Boots ‘N Barbecue Gala.

The virtual event, previously set for Saturday, will be backed up one week, to 7 p.m. Feb. 27, said Lori Villarreal, executive director of the Wylie ISD Education Foundation, in an email Wednesday. The event will still features the same events.

“We have consulted with key leaders in our community and while our production team has the backup power to pull this event off, our audiences do not,” Villarreal said in the email. “Nor, we believed, will they have the frame-of-mind to engage as we all thaw. “

She added: “While this decision is disappointing, it offers us a chance to support our community and wrap-up a few hard weeks with a celebration. In all ways, our event has already been a success and will be even a week later. If you are bidding on auction items, all that stands and just remains open another week. Heck, we might actually add more excitement!”

From Staff Reports [email protected]