Family builds student success

A request made at the Wy­lie Way Christmas toy col­lection event in December turned into a family project that benefited local school children.

The Ames family turned their love of engineering into a project to help students in Wylie ISD, as Scott Ames, wife Lymari and sons Patrick and Emilio recently built 15 wooden desks to donate to students. Lymari said 100 students requested desks for their homes during the Wylie Way Christmas event. Scott teaches math at McMillan Junior High School while Ly­mari is the Wylie Education Foundation board president, and they thought making desks would be a fun family project.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]