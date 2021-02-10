Aquatic center ideas floated before council

Wylie city leaders hope a new recreational feature to be constructed here would make a splash.

City council trustees along with Wylie Parks and Recre­ation board members discussed the addition of aquatic center in the city during a joint work ses­sion on an aquatics study at the Jan. 26 council meeting.

Leaders signaled that they want a new aquatic center to be multigenerational and be the largest of the three types of cen­ters presented. The price range would run from $4 million-$15 million, with the $4 million price tag being for the smallest type and the $15 figure repre­senting the largest center.

Representatives from Dun­away Associates, a consulting firm, will take the feedback and develop concepts and continue to work with city staff and even­tually present information to the council.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]