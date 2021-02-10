Aquatic center ideas floated before council

Wylie city leaders hope a new recreational feature to be constructed here would make a splash.
City council trustees along with Wylie Parks and Recreation board members discussed the addition of aquatic center in the city during a joint work session on an aquatics study at the Jan. 26 council meeting.
Leaders signaled that they want a new aquatic center to be multigenerational and be the largest of the three types of centers presented. The price range would run from $4 million-$15 million, with the $4 million price tag being for the smallest type and the $15 figure representing the largest center.
Representatives from Dunaway Associates, a consulting firm, will take the feedback and develop concepts and continue to work with city staff and eventually present information to the council.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]