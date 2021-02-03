Wylie drops out of first place

The Wylie Pirates boys basketball team controlled its own destiny to claiming back-to-back district titles.
Wylie just needed to continue to win with eight games remaining in district play. That’s when an unfortunate loss to Naaman Forest on Jan. 26 caused Wylie to lose their place at the top of 9-6A, as they lost 54-46 to the Rangers, who thoroughly outplayed the Pirates and used their depth to their advantage. Four different players scored nine points or more for Naaman Forest.
Justin Whitmore was a force inside for Naaman Forest, scoring 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five blocks. Autavius Hobbs also scored 15 points for the Rangers in the victory. Naaman Forest limited Wylie from attacking the interior and the Pirates’ offense faltered in the loss.
For the full story, see the Feb. 3 issue or subscribe online.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]