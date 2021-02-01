Collin College celebrates African American History Month

Collin College will celebrate African American History Month with a series of events throughout February, the college announced in a news release. This year’s theme follows the national theme for 2021: “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

All events, which will be virtual through Zoom or have socially distanced protocol, are free and open to the public.

Events planned for February include:

10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2

Craft Talk with Author Ayana Mathis: “What Makes a Novel? Shape and Meaning in ‘The Twelve Tribes of Hattie.‘”

Mathis will discuss the theme, structure and origins in her novel “The Twelve Tribes of Hattie,” providing students with the unique opportunity to “think about a novel from the inside out,” the release stated. The presentation will include discussion on writing and process of shaping a book, from ideas to execution.

Registration link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrdO6orjkrE9xfeasj1u-wAm3CVlVQByX-

5 p.m. Feb. 17

“The Slave Trade in Late Colonial and Early Republic America”- a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Christopher Redgraves

Historians will have a roundtable discussion led by Dr. Christopher Redgraves on how the slave trade worked and its impact on African communities in Africa and African American communities in America. The discussion also will examine how the slave trade ended, how it continued illegally, and the long-term effects.

Registration link:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0udeGqrjovHdNWRg90P8swzENG7LP6fbGP

Noon Feb. 19

Grab and Go Soul Food Event

This will be a Collin College-only event with grab and go pre-packaged soul food lunch, while supplies last. Event will be at the McKinney Campus Conference Center.

Masks are required and COVID-19 safety procedures will be required.

7 p.m Feb. 23

The Black Family in Performing Arts

This program will feature music, visual arts, literature and dance. It will highlight the Black family’s role in the performing arts and touch on activism. There will be a special performance from Studio 6a Dance Academy of Plano under the direction of the esteemed Mrs. Arrica Lagsding. Members of the African Student Organization will interview an internet-viral star from Texas – it will be a much-anticipated surprise!

Registration link will be provided closer to the date.

7 p.m. Feb. 24

Jazz Music and Family Ties: A Conversation with Jazz Saxophonist Tia Fuller

A live, virtual conversation with jazz saxophonist, composer and educator Tia Fuller and three Collin College faculty. Fuller will share her remarkable career in music and personal experiences growing up in a musically talented family.

Recorded music composed by jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller will be performed by the Collin College Jazz Department, and directed by Alex Heitlinger, Collin College professor of music and director of jazz studies. A link to the recorded musical performances by Collin College students will be provided during the program.

Q&A session will follow after the presentation.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtdeCpqjsoEtQILsAMnc5lpddC81sOa1hH

There will also be library displays at the Wylie and McKinney campuses celebrating The Black Family throughout February, the release stated.

For more information about the events, please visit www.collin.edu/community/aahm/.