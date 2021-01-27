East student living in a ‘dream world’

Student to attend Yale wants STEM career

Wylie East High School se­nior Esteban Figueroa didn’t think he would be angling for a spot in an Ivy League school when he entered high school.

Neither did he dream he would receive a full-ride schol­arship to one. He thought he would attend a public school in Texas, such as the University of Texas or Texas A&M Universi­ty.

“But here I am in my dream world,” he said.

He will attend Yale Univer­sity next year after receiving a scholarship through the Quest­Bridge scholarship/placement program, with the scholarship and all the add-ins worth more than $300,000. The scholarship pays for tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies and travel expenses, according to QuestBridge. Figueroa also said health insurance is paid for.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]