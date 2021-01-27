Advocate helps people take control of their lives

Kisha Voss said she grew up in a community in which neighbors helped neighbors, and her job just seems to be a natural fit, because it’s some­thing she thinks she is geared to do.

“It’s still that small-town feel like I grew up in and peo­ple still care about each other, and that’s what I love,” she said.

Voss works as the crime victim advocate at the Wylie Police Department. Wylie is a close-knit community in which nonprofits and churches do a great job of working together to help those who need it, es­pecially when they have a gap of income in the home because their intimate partner has left, Voss said. Her job centers on helping people find resources so they’re covered until they can create another plan or fig­ure out what to do. The police department had a crime victim advocate before Voss came aboard, as the previous person in the position served in the role for two years.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]