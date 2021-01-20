Zoning change approved for housing development

The Wylie City Council on Jan. 12 approved a change of zoning for a property that will allow a new housing development to be built across from a school.
Councilmembers approved, in a 6-1 vote with David R. Duke opposed, a change from Agricultural to Planned Development-Single Family to allow for single-family development on 13 acres on Woodbridge Parkway across from Cooper Junior High School.
City officials said the development would have 90 lots, with the property bordered by Woodbridge Villas townhomes to the north and west, city limits to the south, and Cooper/Draper
schools to the east. The proposal is generally in line with the city’s comprehensive plan, which calls for commercial and/ or high-density residential. The proposed development standards would allow for the single-family development of 90 lots with a minimum lot square footage of 4,400 square feet and minimum dwelling square footage of 1,800 square feet.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]