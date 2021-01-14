State reports 12 COVID deaths, 716 new cases in Collin County today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Jan. 14.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed 12 deaths and 716 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 53,282 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 5,881 active cases and a total of 47,401 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 451 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 540 are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 12 since yesterday.

A decrease of 52 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 14,052 of which 4,033 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 71 fewer than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]