Parks important to Mize

Quality of life and the city’s values helped Garrett Mize and his wife choose Wylie as their home.

Mize, 33, joined the Wylie City Council in November. He was elected to Place 6 on the Wylie council, receiving 56% of the vote to defeat Eric Russell. Mize has lived in Wylie since August 2018.

Mize’s in-laws bought a house in the Woodbridge neighborhood around 14 years ago, and Mize watched the community develop in that neighborhood.

Garrett Mize

“That gave me the opportunity and my wife the opportunity to experience Wylie,” he said. “This is where we spent our Christmases, our Fourth of July, our Easters, really, for the past 12 to 13 years and we really fell in love with the place. So when it came time to raise a family, it just made sense for us. We wanted to be close to our family; her sister lives here as well.”

He and his wife thought it was a great place to raise a family, and that’s why they wanted to live here. He is married to Andrea and they have two children: Jasper, 3, and George, 9 months.

For the full story, see the Jan. 13 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]