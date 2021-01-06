Stock show goes on despite pandemic

The show must go on.

That old cliche is true in theater and music or other en­tertainments in which partic­ipants encounter difficult or unexpected challenges and still have to perform.

And that old saw is true for Future Farmers of America and 4H members and their annual show.

The Collin County Junior Livestock Show began last Friday and continues through Saturday at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney. Protective measures against COVID-19 are in effect and the number of attendees is be­ing kept to 1,000 a day, said Wade Shackelford, general superintendent for the show. The show requires people wear masks.

For the full story, see the Jan. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]