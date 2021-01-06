Noble: Lawmakers will not be in spending mood this session

This will be the “year of no” for expansion of costs when lawmakers convene in Austin in January, State Rep. Candy No­ble said in a recent interview at The Wylie News office.

And she compared what leg­islators in Austin will face to people managing their own bud­gets at home.

COVID-19 has affected what legislators will do in this session with the budget, Noble said. The 87th Legislative Session begins Jan. 12 and runs through May 31.

The Capitol is expected to be open, and Noble initially won­ders about the logistics of hold­ing committee meetings. She said these meetings have to be held in person. How the budget will be managed will take center stage.

For the full story, see the Jan. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]