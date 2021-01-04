Tuesday, 5 January, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
State reports two COVID deaths, 409 new Collin County cases today, Monday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News
The S-Curve on McMillen Rd (2200 Block of McMillen) has been reopened. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email