State reports six COVID deaths and 897 new cases today, Tuesday, in Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 29.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed six deaths and 897 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 42,393 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 4,506 active cases and a total of 37,887 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 357 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported today that 539 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 21 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 424 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 11,775 of which 3,619 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 143 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]