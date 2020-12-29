Planning & Zoning Commission to consider zoning change for apartments

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission at its Jan. 5 meeting will consider a request for a change in zoning for new apartments to be built close to downtown.

The proposal is for 94 units, to be located at 417, 419 and 425 N. Ballard St., at the North Ballard Street and railroad crossing. There are two three-story buildings in the proposal, said Jasen Haskins, planning manager for the city.

He said the property owner – Pilikia ‘Aina LLC – has requested the city consider the proposal. As required by state law, the city mailed comment forms to Wylie residents within 200 feet of the proposed construction area.

“I think it fits in the allowed uses in the downtown historic (district),” Wylie City Manager Chris Holsted said about the apartments, adding that whether they are in a good location is up to the Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission and Wylie City Council to decide.

He said the property owner first met with staff in October about the apartment development. At the P&Z meeting on Jan. 5, the commission will vote on the change and then if it is given approval, it will go to council, Holsted said. He said it will likely be Jan. 26 when the council looks at the change. Both the P&Z and city council will hold public hearings on the matter.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]