Police investigating body found in creek

Wylie police continue to investigate the death of a male whose body was found Friday in a creek in the area of South Sanden Boulevard and Hensley Lane, according to a release from the Wylie Police Department.

The cause of death in the individual, who has not been identified, is unknown. Results of an autopsy are pending.

Police responded to the area after getting a call from a city employee who said a groundskeeper said a body was lying face down in the water.

Anyone with information on the case may call the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]