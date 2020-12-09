Resident makes mark with Christmas décor, lights

K.C. Gibson’s face lights up, even with a mask on, when he speaks about his creation of lights in his front yard in Wylie.

The Christmas decorations, complete with a music show, have attracted people to stop at his home in the 1700 block of Crescent Oak Street. The decorations and show are a labor of love, and this is the third year he has set the light show to music. A sign in the yard informs people which radio station to select to get the full effect. Gibson has set up light displays for almost 10 years now and has been slowly expanding year after year.

“I love doing this – I thoroughly enjoy it,” he said. “From my standpoint, I want to do a display and I want everybody to enjoy it.”

By Don Munsch • [email protected]