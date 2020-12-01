Clean sweep: Wylie advances to regional final after beating The Woodlands 3-0

They can’t be stopped right now. Wylie is on to the regional finals.

It seems like a distant memory when Wylie won their first playoff game in seven years over Horn in the bi-district round. After a complete performance, the Lady Pirates swept the Lady Highlanders for their fourth win of the postseason. What’s most impressive, they have yet to drop a set all playoffs as they’ve gotten hot at the right time of the season.

Both of the first two sets were similar. The two teams went back and forth in a close contest before ultimately Wylie took control with a good run in the end. The first set was behind the service of Abi Williams, which got the Lady Pirates four straight points on the way to their 25-17 set victory.

The second set saw both teams really step up the intensity of a playoff atmosphere. They were aggressive at the net, with each team trading points off of long rallies and working hard to grind out runs. Trinity Blackwood got a kill to give the Lady Pirates a 19-16 advantage and that was all the space they needed to win set number two 25-20.

That left one more set between Wylie and advancing and the girls came out with all of the energy to start the third set. Once again, it was the play at the net, with Niah Tucker leading the way. She had two kills and three blocks for points to open the set and The Woodlands was forced to take a timeout down 7-1.

The Lady Highlanders refused to quit and battled their way back, making the final set as close as 14-12 before Wylie took a timeout and went on another run of their own. Izzy Jones made the final two kills on the evening, giving Wylie a 25-17 set three victory.

With the win, Wylie advances to take on Klein High School later this week at a time and location to be determined.

Klein was able to advance to the regional finals by dispatching Wylie’s district rivals Sachse 3-1. It was just the Flying Lady Bearkats second dropped set all season, as they’re ranked as the No. 1 team in the state by the TGCA.

But no team is playing better than the Lady Pirates right now and it sets up a big game with just eight teams remaining in the UIL 6A playoffs.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]