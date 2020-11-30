Tuesday, 1 December, 2020
BREAKING NEWS
No COVID-related deaths reported for Collin County today

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

18 hours ago

The Wylie News

Some members of the Wylie East High School administrative team are in quarantine for the coronavirus, Wylie ISD stated Monday in a news release.

While those individuals are out - the district did not specify how many of those staffers were in quarantine - members of central administration will fill in at the school.

Members of the Wylie East High School administrative team were placed in quarantine for coronavirus over the Thanksgiving break, and district officials said they are following their established protocols for COVID-19 response and those administrators will be returning to campus in accordance with this plan.

"The staff members involved started showing symptoms, and were tested, after the Thanksgiving break began," the district stated in the release. "At this time, we do not believe any other staff or students were within close contact of these individuals. We will continue to remind all staff members to be vigilant in wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and following all other COVID-19 safety protocols. The health and safety of our students and staff is the primary focus and the district is following Texas Education Agency protocols along with state and federal guidelines for coronavirus response."

The district said it could not release any additional information, including tests results, because of privacy laws. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email