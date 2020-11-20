State reports five COVID-related deaths in Collin County today, Friday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Nov 20.

Collin County indicated earlier this month it “will no longer post COVID-19 case data” on its website. All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed five deaths and 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 22,369 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 2,127 active cases and a total of 20,242 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 234 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 300 arehospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 4 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 182 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 8,164 of which 2,276 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 41 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]