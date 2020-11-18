Unique gifts available at nonprofit’s annual sale

Are you tired of shopping big box retailers during the holidays and seeing the same merchandise over and over no matter what store you are in? May­be you have a friend that is difficult to buy for who seems to have everything. Don’t despair. The perfect opportunity to give a gift that is meaningful, beau­tiful and helps support a local program is just around the corner.

Located north of downtown Wylie in St. Paul, Coventry Reserve pro­gram participants have been as busy as Santa’s elves in their workshop – also known as the Creative Skills Center – where they create one-of-a-kind pot­tery pieces for months in anticipation of the season. These individuals, adults with physical and cognitive needs who can no longer attend school programs, are as unique as the pieces they create.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]