COVID-related deaths increase by four today

Hospitalizations continue to climb

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Nov 17.

Collin County indicated last week that it “will no longer post COVID-19 case data” on its website. All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed four deaths and 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 21,689 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 1,931 active cases and a total of 19,758 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 222 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 322 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 18 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 373 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 7,841 of which 2,238 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 95 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

