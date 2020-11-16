No new COVID-19 cases reported in Collin County today

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Nov 16.

Collin County indicated last week that it “will no longer post COVID-19 case data” on its website. All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and no new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 21,665 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 1,897 active cases and a total of 19,766 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 218 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 304 are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today, an increase of 194 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 7,468 of which 2,143 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 54 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]