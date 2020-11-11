On a mission to help

New Hope’s Gate store opens downtown

The Hope’s Gate store af­filiated with a ministry of the same name recently moved its retail outlet to downtown Wy­lie to increase traffic and for much needed space.

Formerly the store was in the front lobby portion of the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) building on S. Bal­lard Ave. The new location at 113 N. Ballard, Suite B, pro­vides a 600-square-foot show­room and 300-square-foot back space for inventory and an office.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]