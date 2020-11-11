On a mission to help

New Hope’s Gate store opens downtown
The Hope’s Gate store affiliated with a ministry of the same name recently moved its retail outlet to downtown Wylie to increase traffic and for much needed space.
Formerly the store was in the front lobby portion of the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) building on S. Ballard Ave. The new location at 113 N. Ballard, Suite B, provides a 600-square-foot showroom and 300-square-foot back space for inventory and an office.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]