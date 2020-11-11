From homeless to homeowner

Single mom, veteran recipient of Habitat home

After moving from apart­ment to apartment throughout the Metroplex every 1-2 years because of rent increases, Laura Manning and her two children can now call Wylie home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Collin County.

Manning, along with Emi­ly, 9, and Aidan, 10, was of­ficially given the keys to her new home Saturday, Nov. 7 at a ceremony hosted by the nonprofit and attended by the mayor and Habitat volunteers and employees.

The journey to this point has not been an easy one for the single mother who is also an Army veteran. As a full-time student, rising rents and a low paying job forced her, she said, to seek shelter one and a half years ago from Sa­maritan Inn, a nonprofit that houses homeless, in McKin­ney. Living at the Inn allowed her to focus on completing her college degree and work without the stress of wonder­ing how she would make ends meet.

By Sonia Duggan