Election debate to end soon

Wylie residents who have not voted early head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their ballots in three separate elections.
Ballots list candidates for federal, state and county offices, Wylie city council and mayor, and Wylie Independent School District board of trustees. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Voting locations in Wylie are the Collin College campus, 391 Country Club Rd., and Senior Recreation Center, 800 Thomas St. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30.
In a normal year, ballots would feature General Election and school board candidates, but in 2020 the municipal election was postponed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]